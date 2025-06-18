Former Franklin soccer coach pleads guilty to federal charges of child exploitation and immigration fraud

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A longtime Franklin soccer coach has pled guilty to federal charges involving child exploitation and immigration fraud.

Prosecutors say 65-year-old Camilo Campos-Hurtado produced and possessed child pornography between 2017 and 2021, and used his role to prey on children.

Campos-Hurtado, who doesn't have legal status in the U.S., was arrested back in July of 2023. While executing a search warrant, investigators found child pornography on several of his devices along with fake immigration documents. Franklin police called it one of the community’s most disturbing and egregious child sex abuse cases they've seen.

Campos-Hurtado is now pleading guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of receiving visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of using or possessing fraudulent immigration documents, and one count of possessing an identification document or authentication feature which was stolen or produced without lawful authority.

He's facing a minimum of 15 years in federal prison and will be deported back to Mexico after serving his sentence. His sentencing is set for October.

