Former Haywood County deputy indicted on rape, misconduct charges

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Haywood County Sheriff's Office deputy has been indicted on charges including rape, attempted rape, official misconduct, and tampering with evidence following a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe.

According to the TBI, agents began investigating allegations involving Marvin Lee Norfolk Sr., 63, in August 2025 at the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee. Norfolk was employed as a deputy with the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at the time.

During the investigation, agents collected and presented evidence alleging that Norfolk sexually assaulted a woman during a traffic stop.

On June 22, a Haywood County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Norfolk with one count each of rape, attempted rape, official misconduct, and tampering with evidence.

The TBI said Norfolk turned himself in on June 23 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. He was booked into the Haywood County Jail on a $250,000 bond.