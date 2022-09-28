Former high school nurse in Clarksville pleads guilty to 25 counts of attempted child pornography

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Leon B. Hensley, 41, has pleaded guilty to 25 counts of attempting to produce child pornography. Hensley had been working as a nurse at North East High School at the time.

After allegations that he'd sent an image of a nude adult woman to a minor female via text, he was charged and arrested in May 2021.

Hensley had been texting with the minor female and asked her to help him with a photo shoot by posing for photos.

Upon investigation, Hensley was found with several images depicting the sexual exploitation of children. Numerous electronic devices were also seized from his house, including a small, covert video camera.

The nude images found in Hensley's phone and other devices were of minor female students at NEHS, as well as unidentified females in hospital rooms, airports and tanning beds. Many video files were also upskirt videos of both adult and minor females.

Several hundred images were also discovered of minor girls using the facilities at a specific bathroom, taken by what appears to have been a hidden or concealed camera, positioned in the front of the toilet seat at seat level. An investigation discovered that bathroom was the private student's bathroom in the NEHS nurse's station.

Geolocation data showed that some of the photos of the women in his collection were taken at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville, where Hensley had formerly been employed.

Hensley will face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison on each count and up to life when he is sentenced on February 3, 2023.