Former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at 96

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department mourns the loss of the former Chief of Police, Joe D. Casey.

Chief Casey passed away this morning at 96-years-old. Today is his birthday.

Chief Casey was appointed as a patrolman in 1951. After serving the police department faithfully in various ranks, he took on the role of permanent chief in 1973.

He served as Chief of Police until 1989.

MNPD posted a tweet earlier today honoring his legacy and time served at the police department.