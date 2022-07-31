Watch Now
News

Actions

Former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at 96

Former Police of Chief Joe D. Casey
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department mourns the loss of former Chief of Police Joe D. Casey. Chief Casey passed away at age 96.
Former Police of Chief Joe D. Casey
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 13:18:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Metro Nashville Police Department mourns the loss of the former Chief of Police, Joe D. Casey.

Chief Casey passed away this morning at 96-years-old. Today is his birthday.

Chief Casey was appointed as a patrolman in 1951. After serving the police department faithfully in various ranks, he took on the role of permanent chief in 1973.

He served as Chief of Police until 1989.

MNPD posted a tweet earlier today honoring his legacy and time served at the police department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap