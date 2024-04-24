Former Millersville mayor arrested on charges of document fraud

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millersville Police arrested former Millersville mayor Tim Lassiter Tuesday night on charges of tampering with government records and criminal simulation.

Lassiter posted $10,000 bond and was released a few hours after his arrest, meanwhile family outside the Sumner County jail told NewsChannel 5 they still weren't clear on why Lassiter was arrested.

Earlier in the day, Millersville assistant police chief Shawn Taylor spoke at the city commissioner's meeting and said they anticipated several arrests as part of "Operation Clean Sweep."

"We'll be executing our first arrest warrants tonight. What we're finding is we have some problems with things like the fire department that was built and potential problems with funding of the fire department. We have issues with the permits and how they were generated and who generated them. We have issues with the fire department not being up to code. That means that the fire department can not be used and nobody can sleep in that fire department. Basically they were going to lock the doors on our fire department," Taylor said.

Taylor wouldn't take questions and while it's still not clear if Lassiter is a suspect in this investigation, we know he was arrested roughly three hours later.

Millersville commissioner Cristina Templet joined Lassiter's family outside the jail and says she's not convinced any of allegations made against Lassiter are legitimate. She claims the arrest warrant wasn't signed by a judge until much later.

"It's surreal. I can't even believe this is going on. I have a lot of community members reaching out. My phone was blowing up. It's just horrible. We believe that the truth will come out. The city can't keep doing what they're doing. They've gotten away with a lot, but I do not believe that they can continue at this rate destroying people's lives and not expecting people to stand up for themselves," Templet said.

Templet went on to say, "Tim is an amazing human being. His wife is an amazing human being and I think what the city of Millersville has done to him is disgusting."

Lassiter was one of many city officials who stepped down from their positions following a lawsuit filed against the city in 2022.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of two former Millersville Police officers claimed they were bullied out of a job and faced racial discrimination.

Lassiter told NewsChannel 5 Investigates at the time that he based his decision to step down on personal reasons with his family and nothing more.