Former MNPD police lieutenant indicted for leaking Covenant shooting documents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Metro Nashville Police Department lieutenant has been charged with two indictments of official misconduct after allegedly leaking documents related to The Covenant School shooting.

Garet Davidson was booked into the Davidson County Jail on one count of theft, two counts of burglary and 36 counts of official misconduct. Six counts of misconduct were related to The Covenant School shooting, according to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Six people — including three children — died in The Covenant School shooting in March 2023. The shooter died at the hands of police. In early April of this year, MNPD released a final report on the shooting with a 48-page executive summary.

"During the course of the investigation, agents discovered that Davidson, while employed as a lieutenant of the Office of Professional Accountability at the Metro Nashville Police Department, used his position to gain access to restricted areas that he was not authorized to access within MNPD," the TBI said in a news release. "He then took multiple criminal case files, internal investigation case files, original case files, and other documents he was not authorized to retain."

Davidson previously made misconduct allegations against MNPD.

This all began in November 2023, when Metro launched an investigation into how a few pages were leaked from the shooter's journals to a conservative podcaster. The next month, Davidson resigned from Metro Police.

In May 2024, Davidson released his report full of allegations against MNPD. That's when Davidson granted an interview with NewsChannel 5 to talk about the report.

"I hope that there are key changes within leadership," Davidson said at the time.

The next day, June 4, Davidson appeared on the Michael Patrick Leahy Show. Only, instead of the allegations, they spoke mostly about the Covenant shooting documents.

In November, the TBI confirmed an investigation into Davidson by searching his Robertson County home.

Chris Davis' reporting contributed to this story.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.