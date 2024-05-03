Watch Now
Former music producer from Franklin convicted of sex crimes against a minor

Posted at 10:50 AM, May 03, 2024
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former music producer out of Franklin has been convicted of sex crimes against a minor.

55-year-old Samuel “Sammy” Sylvester was found guilty on Wednesday of seven counts of statutory rape and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Samuel Sylvester

According to Franklin Police, between 2009 and 2010, Sylvester committed the offenses on a 16-year-old girl he'd been working with. He was arrested in 2019 and had previously been convicted of crimes against children in Minnesota and Tennessee.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims as Sylvester worked with many children throughout his career. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Franklin Police Detective Andrea Clark at (615) 550-6829, or Andrea.Clark@FranklinTn.gov.


