Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in hospital in critical condition, spokesperson says

(CNN) — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is in critical but stable condition in the hospital, his spokesperson said Sunday.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement on X.

The statement does not say why Giuliani is in the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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