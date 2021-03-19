Former NewsChannel 5 general manager Tom Ervin dies at 86

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former, long-time NewsChannel 5 general manager Tom Ervin has died at age 86.

Ervin started as an entry-level employee, but he worked his way up to GM in the 1980's and early '90s.

He shepherded the station's relationship with many important causes and non-profits.

Tom was personally active in the Nashville Chamber of Commerce and the Muscular Dystrophy Association and also served as chairman of the board of the local United Way chapter.

His greatest loves, though, according to his granddaughter was his two daughters, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She said Tom had been sick for a while and passed away Wednesday.

We here at NewsChannel 5 are grateful for all that he did and send our sympathy to his family.