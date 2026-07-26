Former NewsChannel 5 sports anchor, Mark Howard, inducted into Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former NewsChannel 5 sports anchor, Mark Howard, was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Howard spent 20 years with WTVF-TV before moving to 104.5 The Zone. There he hosted the "Wake UP Zone" for 16 years where it became the No. 1 rated show in Nashville and was among the top-rated radio shows in the country.

Howard was inducted with the Legacy Class of 2026 which also included Dale Evans from WMC, WECO announcer Carl Stump and WLIK's Arthur Wilkerson.

The Class of 2026 large market inductees included former Tennessee Association of Broadcasters, Whit Adamson, WSM radio's Bill Cody, WHBQ's Steve Conley and Nashville Predators play-by-play announcer Pete Weber.

The Class of 2026 small market inducted WEPG's Travis Hickman, Marty McFly from "McFly and the Ride Home" on WGSQ, WIKQ/WGRV's Bobby Rader and WBOL owner Johnny Shaw.