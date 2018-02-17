Former Newtown Superintendent Speaks To Educators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The issue of school safety was in the spotlight as school leaders from across the country gathered in Nashville at the National Conference on Education at the Music City Center.
On Friday, the former Superintendent of Newtown, Connecticut public schools was one of the featured speakers at the conference. He shared lessons he learned from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.
He said school systems across the country need to have a safety plan in place.
Dr. Joseph Erardi: former Newtown Superintendent "Safety is never complete, keep it on the front agenda, work on it with your staff with your community with school board. Be tenacious and make a difference," said Dr. Joseph Erardi.
He came to Newtown in 2014, and helped the Sandy Hook community recover after a shooting that left 20 students and 6 educators dead. He has since retired.