Former nurse aide indicted in death of Clarksville patient arrested in Georgia

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former nurse who was indicted in the death of a Clarksville patient has been arrested.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, following a referral from the Adult Protective Services, agents began investigating an allegation that in March 2022, Tucker, who was a certified nurse aide at a care facility in Clarksville, "failed to properly use a lift while attempting to move a patient."
As a result, patient Patricia Oliver fell and sustained injuries resulting in her death.
An indictment was sent out in regards to Takesha Tucker in March 2023 for the incident, with one county of Criminally Negligent Homicide and one count of Aggravated Abuse of an Elderly Adult.
In January 2024, she was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia.
Carrie and Amy recommend:
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp
" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."
-Amy Watson