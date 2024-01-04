Former nurse aide indicted in death of Clarksville patient arrested in Georgia

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former nurse who was indicted in the death of a Clarksville patient has been arrested.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, following a referral from the Adult Protective Services, agents began investigating an allegation that in March 2022, Tucker, who was a certified nurse aide at a care facility in Clarksville, "failed to properly use a lift while attempting to move a patient."

As a result, patient Patricia Oliver fell and sustained injuries resulting in her death.

An indictment was sent out in regards to Takesha Tucker in March 2023 for the incident, with one county of Criminally Negligent Homicide and one count of Aggravated Abuse of an Elderly Adult.

In January 2024, she was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia.