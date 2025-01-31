Watch Now
Former Oliver Middle School teacher found not guilty of sexually assaulting a student

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Former Oliver Middle School teacher Nicholas Keel was found not guilty this week of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

The former Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher has maintained his innocence since his arrest in early 2022.

The case finally went to trial this month. It took a jury less than an hour to acquit him of all charges.

Keel was originally accused of fondling a middle school boy on Labor Day in 2021.

