Former Oliver Middle School teacher found not guilty of sexually assaulting a student

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Former Oliver Middle School teacher Nicholas Keel was found not guilty this week of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.
The former Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher has maintained his innocence since his arrest in early 2022.
The case finally went to trial this month. It took a jury less than an hour to acquit him of all charges.
Keel was originally accused of fondling a middle school boy on Labor Day in 2021.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at michelle.bonnett@newschannel5.com.
