Former police officer gets gift from community

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Fentress County man who spent years of his life helping others is now being helped in a special way.

Keith Saltkill, a former police officer in Cumberland and Putnam counties, had both legs amputated after infections resulting from his Type 1 diabetes.

"He couldn't go to the grocery store, he couldn't go to his doctor's appointments without public transportation," explained his occupational therapist, Tara Smith. "He said his goal was to get back to work."

That's when Tara Smith got the idea to gift Keith a new truck with special hand controls to allow him to drive.

"There's hand controls that are attached to the gas pedal and the foot pedal," said Tara. "He pushes down for the gas and then he pushes to the left for the brake, and then everything else is the same!"

One GoFundMe effort, a partnership with the Hope Foundation, and $2,000 later, Keith can drive again.

"I feel like I can breathe again, and I haven't felt that way in a long time," said Keith. "I ain't got no hair, but just to be able to let your hair down, let it go...just ride with the wind, it's just an overwhelming feeling."

"I had cold chills. I was like almost in tears," added Tara. "It's been wonderful just to see someone's life changed and to know that we're able to be a very small part in the bigger scheme. It's just all worth it."

Weeks later, Keith is still thanking his community.

"There's still good people in this world, and still good things happening in this world," he said.

Tara says she couldn't have done it without the generous people of Fentress County.

Keith is proud to add, thanks to his new way to get around, he will soon be accepting a new job.