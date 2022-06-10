Former President Donald Trump to visit Nashville for conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former President Donald Trump will visit Nashville next week to speak at a conference.

All-access passes are $150 for the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference dubbed the Road to Majority. The conference will take place at Gaylord Opryland from June 16-18.

“It is a privilege to welcome President Donald J. Trump back as a speaker for our Road to Majority conference for the seventh time,” said Timothy Head, executive director of the Faith & Freedom Coalition. “Six years ago, he began the fight to make America great again, and since that moment he has delivered some of the most consequential victories for our movement and our nation — victories that continue to inspire leaders in states and communities around the country."

Trump will speak along with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Newt Gingrich, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo and Tim Scott.