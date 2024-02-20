Former President Donald Trump to visit Nashville on Thursday as part of Christian Media Convention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Nashville on Thursday as part of the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention.

The National Religious Broadcasters association is a nonpartisan group of Christian radio and TV broadcasters.

The former President will address the convention during the NRB Presidential Forum.

The convention will be held at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on Thursday, February 22 at 8 p.m.