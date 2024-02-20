Watch Now
Former President Donald Trump to visit Nashville on Thursday as part of Christian Media Convention

John Raoux/AP
File - Former President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 11:04 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 12:04:49-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Nashville on Thursday as part of the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention.

The National Religious Broadcasters association is a nonpartisan group of Christian radio and TV broadcasters.

The former President will address the convention during the NRB Presidential Forum.

The convention will be held at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on Thursday, February 22 at 8 p.m.


