Former President Trump calls Tennessee's governor a 'RINO.' Here's how his spokesperson responded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Election night surprises are nothing new in politics. But in addition to the expected ones, like incumbents losing their primaries, there was a social media post from former President Trump that got a lot of attention here in the Volunteer State.

President Trump posted twice, on his social media site Truth Social Thursday night, congratulating Bobby Harshbarger for upsetting longtime State Sen. Jon Lundberg in the District 4 Senate primary. In doing so, he also called Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee a RINO, or Republican in Name Only.

"That’s kind of a general thing that Republicans who don’t like each other kind of do," said Pat Nolan, NewsChannel 5's Political Analyst. "They say, well he’s not a Republican, he’s a Republican in name only."

The apparent rift came when Gov. Lee endorsed Lundberg, who was the architect of the Tennessee Senate's version of school voucher expansion in 2024. Former President Trump endorsed his challenger Bobby Harshbarger, who is the son of East Tennessee Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger.

The post took Nolan by surprise, considering Lee and Trump are usually, politically, in lockstep.

"Donald Trump writes a lot of things that surprise people, and this is certainly one of them," said Nolan. "I’m leaning toward thinking it’s a one-race situation, but maybe you need to ask the governor?"

So, NewsChannel 5 asked the governor's team — what was the governor's reaction to the former President's post and do the two men have issues with each other? We got a one-sentence response.

"As Gov. Lee has said before, President Trump certainly has a right to weigh in on races," said Elizabeth Johnson, Lee's Press Secretary.

Still a good night for Lee

That moment aside, Governor Bill Lee still had a good night.

"The governor, with his endorsements in the House, went 5-2," Nolan said.

To get an endorsement from the governor, candidates had to pledge their support for school voucher expansion. The question becomes, does that mean his signature issue can become a signature win next legislative session?

"I do think the pro-voucher people think they’ve got a mandate to pass their education scholarships, and I think they’re going to be demanding that something happen next term," said Nolan. "Exactly what that’s going to look like based on the division you had last time, I’m not sure I know. They may not know either."

Gov. Lee endorsed Republican incumbents supporting vouchers, including Rep. Scott Cepicky of Culleoka, Rep. Chris Todd of Jackson and Rep. John Gillespie of Shelby County, who all recaptured their nominations. Lee also endorsed newcomers Lee Reeves of Williamson County, Aron Maberry of Clarksville, and Chad Bobo of Old Hickory who also captured their nominations.

However, the governor endorsed Rep. Patsy Hazelwood of Signal Mountain, Rep. John Ragan of Oak Ridge and Sen. Jon Lundberg of Bristol — longtime incumbents and supporters of vouchers who lost their primaries.

Newcomer Jason Emert of Maryville also got the Lee endorsement but lost in his primary contest.

"The governor is proud that candidates who believe in school choice won primaries across the state last night. Together, we will empower Tennessee parents to choose the best education for their child, and that's what he is focused on," said Johnson, Lee's spokesperson, in an additional statement to NewsChannel 5.

Four incumbents fall

Recognizable names on Tennessee's Capitol Hill failed to recapture their party's nomination — including House Finance Chair Rep. Hazelwood, House Government Operations Chair Rep. Ragan, Sen. Frank Niceley and Sen. Jon Lundberg.

None of the Democrats seeking re-election lost their nominations.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@newschannel5.com.