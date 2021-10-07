Former QNTM gym manager accused of taking, stealing intimate photos of female clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The former manager of a Gulch gym has been accused of stealing intimate photos of clients and taking pictures of clients undressing.

Metro police said 29-year-old Nikko Glasper is facing 40 charges of computer act theft and four charges of unlawful photography.

Glasper, who was the training manager at QNTM Fit Life Gym, allegedly sent himself private images from several female clients' phones. Police said he would gain access to the phones for "seemingly legitimate purposes" and make copies of the images for himself.

After a search warrant was executed on his phone, investigators found more victims dating back as far as May 2019.

Additionally, police said the personal trainer took private photos of multiple clients while they undressed as part of a body composition scan at the gym. The clients believed they were protected by a privacy screen.

Glasper was arrested by special victims detectives. A criminal court judge set his bond at $25,000.