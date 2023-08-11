Former Sen. Brian Kelsey sentenced for 21 months in federal prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge sentenced former state Sen. Brian Kelsey to 21 months in federal prison for charges related to his Congressional run in 2016.

Kelsey, 44, admitted that he conspired to and did secretly and unlawfully funnel money from multiple sources, including his own Tennessee State Senate campaign committee, to his authorized federal campaign committee when he ran for Congress in 2016, according to court documents. However, he months later tried to take back his guilty plea.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw imposed the sentence following a three-hour hearing that included glowing testimony from family friends vouching for the Shelby County Republican’s character. Kelsey had pushed for probation, while prosecutors argued for a 41-month sentence.

“These actions were serious,” Crenshaw said. “They were deliberate, and they are actions that deserve punishment.”

Kelsey’s lawyer, Alex Little, argued that such campaign tactics are so common in modern-day politics that they often go unpunished.

“This is a regulatory crime. It is not a crime of corruption,” Little told the judge. “The line we are talking about here is very small, and he is being sentenced because he has pled guilty to crossing that line.”

Phil Williams contributed to this reporting.