NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Senator Joe Haynes died at age 81.

Haynes served in Tennessee state legislature for nearly three decades.

He held several leadership positions during his tenure including including Senate Democratic Caucus chairman, caucus treasurer, secretary and caucus majority whip for one session.

He retired from public office in 2012.

He faced some controversy last year, when he was accused of groping a woman who'd hired him as a lawyer.