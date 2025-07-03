Former Tennessee House Speaker seeks new trial after corruption conviction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Tennessee Speaker of the House Glen Casada is asking a federal judge for a new trial, arguing the government failed to fulfill its burden of proof on several charges.

In May, a jury found Casada guilty of public corruption on 17 of 19 different counts, including money laundering, soliciting bribes and kickbacks.

In newly filed documents, Casada's attorneys argue against each of the 17 counts he was convicted of, claiming insufficient evidence was presented to find him guilty.

His legal team also contends that incriminating portions of the former lawmaker's FBI interview were played in court despite the government agreeing to redact them, which they say justifies a new trial.

The jury also found Casada's former chief of staff Cade Cothren guilty on all charges for his role in the case.

