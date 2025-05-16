Former House Speaker Glen Casada found guilty on 17 of 19 counts, Cothren guilty on all charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A jury of six men and six women found former House Speaker Glen Casada guilty for his involvement in what was a trial on public corruption charges against him. He was found guilty on 17 of 19 counts.

The jury found his aide Cade Cothren guilty on all charges for his stake in the trial.

Former House Speaker Casada, 65, and his aide Cothren, 38, were charged in a multi-count indictment that accuses them of engaging in a bribery and kickback scheme in conjunction with a deal to provide state-funded constituent mailing services named Phoenix Solutions for members of the House Republican Caucus.

Prosecutors say the two men conspired together in a "scheme involving fraud, bribery, theft, and money laundering," in which they "leveraged elected office for private profit, while using lies and concealment as means to accomplish their criminal goals."

During the trial, defense attorneys requested a mistrial for audio played in the courtroom that both sides agreed shouldn't go before the jury. The judge ultimately decided to keep going forward with the trial.

Former state Rep. Robin Smith stayed on the stand for days, explaining her role in Phoenix Solutions. She made a plea agreement to work with the prosecution

On Monday, both the prosecution and defense had their final say before the jury.

