Former Tennessee Titans scout back in court for sentencing hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blaise Taylor, a former Tennessee Titans scout convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend, will be back in court Wednesday morning as a judge decides how he will serve his life sentence.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. at the Justice A. Birch Building in downtown Nashville.

WATCH: Former Titans scout back in court for sentencing hearing

Former Tennessee Titans scout in court this morning as judge decides how he'll serve life sentence

A jury found Taylor guilty of poisoning his pregnant girlfriend, Jade Benning, and killing their unborn baby. He was convicted on 4 counts of felony murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Taylor must serve 51 years before he can be considered for release — a threshold that would make him 81 years old.

Wednesday's ruling could change that timeline. If the judge orders consecutive sentences, Taylor could end up serving even more time before he is eligible for parole.

Taylor is currently held at the Davidson County Jail. Following today's hearing, he will be assigned to a state prison.

His legal team says the fight is not over and plans to appeal the jury's verdict.

We will be inside the courtroom this morning and will bring you the judge's decision as soon as it happens.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Tony.sloan@newschannel5.com).