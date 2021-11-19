Former Vanderbilt, NFL player arrested after violent domestic attack caught on video

ORLANDA, Florida — Former Vanderbilt and NFL running back Zac Stacy is in custody following his arrest on domestic violence charges after he was seen on video attacking the mother of his child.

He was arrested late Thursday after that video surfaced showing him hitting and throwing the woman into a television and hitting her repeatedly in front of their child.

Stacy was voted All Team SEC in his senior season at Vanderbilt. Recently he was named Youth Football Ambassador for the Transperfect Music City Bowl. They cut ties with him Thursday in a single sentence statement:

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately.”

Stacy played for the Rams and Jets, who cut him in 2016 after he failed a physical.

