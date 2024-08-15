Former Warren County teacher indicted for stealing from student fundraisers

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our kids work hard in schools across the state — both in the classroom and after school.

Their success matters, which is why this story is one that's going to get a lot of people's attention: a former Warren County teacher and club supervisor has now been indicted on theft and fraud charges after stealing from student fundraisers over several years.

The state comptrollers office — a government fiscal watchdog — started investigating Jamie Branin, a former teacher at Warren County High School.

The comptroller's office says Branin took money raised by students she oversaw in the Future Business Leaders of America Club as they fundraised by selling chocolate bars and meat sticks over the course of several years.

Now, Branin has been indicted by the Warren County Grand Jury on charges of theft and forgery, among others, leaving the students in the club with a lesson learned outside of the classroom.

"The teachable moment in this is we all have personal responsibility and make wise decisions," said Warren County Schools director Grant Swallows. "When we do that, things go well, when we choose not to do that, there are consequences."