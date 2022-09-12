Former Williamson County elementary school principal facing additional sex charges

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former elementary school principal and teacher in Williamson County is facing additional sex charges.

In December, Jonathan Ullrich was indicted on 21 charges including rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, rape, incest and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released after posting $350,000 bond.

District Attorney Brent Cooper said Ullrich turned himself in to the Maury County Sheriff's Department last week. He was then indicted for three additional charges: two counts of Class D felony sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of Class B felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

District Attorney Brent Cooper/Maury County Sheriff's Office Jonathan Ullrich

The new charges stem from a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation analysis of Ullrich's personal computer.

Cooper said Ullrich is a former Longview Elementary School principal. When he was arrested last year, Ullrich was a first grade teacher at Fairview Elementary School. Upon his arrest, he was suspended without pay.