Watch Now
News

Actions

Former Williamson County elementary school principal facing additional sex charges

police blue lights 2019.jpg
WTVF
FILE PHOTO
police blue lights 2019.jpg
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 14:52:17-04

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former elementary school principal and teacher in Williamson County is facing additional sex charges.

In December, Jonathan Ullrich was indicted on 21 charges including rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, rape, incest and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released after posting $350,000 bond.

District Attorney Brent Cooper said Ullrich turned himself in to the Maury County Sheriff's Department last week. He was then indicted for three additional charges: two counts of Class D felony sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of Class B felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Ulrich 090922.jpg
Jonathan Ullrich

The new charges stem from a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation analysis of Ullrich's personal computer.

Cooper said Ullrich is a former Longview Elementary School principal. When he was arrested last year, Ullrich was a first grade teacher at Fairview Elementary School. Upon his arrest, he was suspended without pay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap