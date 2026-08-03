Former Wilson County firefighter union leader sues county over firing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Wilson County firefighter and union leader is suing the county, claiming he was fired for speaking publicly about staffing and safety concerns.

Colton Young and the Wilson County Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 4238, filed the federal lawsuit on July 31 against Wilson County, the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and two WEMA officials.

Young began working for Wilson County in 2015 and became a full-time advanced emergency medical technician and firefighter in 2016, according to the lawsuit. He was elected president of Local 4238 in 2022 and promoted to fire lieutenant in 2023.

The complaint says the union began pushing for more firefighters on each engine in early 2025. WEMA engines were staffed with two firefighters, while the union asked the county to increase that number to three. The union cited a National Fire Protection Association standard calling for four.

Young spoke about the issue at a county committee meeting, participated in media interviews and contacted county commissioners directly.

The lawsuit says Young was notified Dec. 1 that he was being investigated for alleged “disrespectful behavior.” He was later suspended and told not to contact other county employees without permission.

Young was fired Dec. 12. According to the lawsuit, WEMA Director Joey Cooper initially told him he was being terminated for speaking with another union member while under the no-contact order.

A later dismissal letter also cited messages Young sent county officials about staffing and employee morale. Young and the union argue he made those statements as a private citizen and union president on matters of public concern.

“No fire fighter should ever have to choose between protecting the public and protecting their career,” IAFF 14th District Vice President Danny Todd said.

The lawsuit alleges Young’s firing discouraged other WEMA employees from speaking out. It says the union lost about 15% of its membership and stopped its campaign for increased staffing.

Young and the union are seeking back pay, benefits, reinstatement or front pay, damages and attorneys’ fees.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Wilson County and WEMA for a response.

The allegations have not been proven in court.