Formerly homeless woman gifted furniture, TV, gift cards after finding housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A formerly homeless woman was donated an apartment's worth of furniture, appliances and a TV after recently being housed.

Liz Mallard had to wait eight months after receiving a Section8 voucher to get housed.

The 35-year-old had spent the past 12 years on and off the street after losing her job in her 20s, combating depression and alcoholism, she said.

She turned her life around with the help of the Salvation Army and Colby's Army. The latter helped provide her with much of the furniture.

"I'm thinking it's real now. I'm thinking it's not just a room. It's my home now," said Mallard as the furniture was being delivered, Tuesday.

"It's almost a sense of normalcy that I remember having as a kid. Before all the homelessness started," she said.

Mallard has only spent a week in the new apartment. She said she's still getting accustomed to sleeping in her own bed.

NewsChannel5 viewers donated a TV and stand, and three Amazon gift cards. A man who wanted to remain anonymous also donated a washer and dryer.

"I can go in there and make tea and take a shower and now sit on a couch," said Mallard. "It's kind of, I really didn't think it would happen. A long time I was waiting for it. And then people supported me the whole way and then donations and everybody moving. It's changed everything. It's given me a whole nother perspective on life."

While she said she is happy for this new life and has plans to begin work and volunteering to help others, she said she still feels for the people out in the elements every day.

Mallard lived in an encampment at Brookmeade Park for years. She said it was difficult and unpredictable in the camp. Though, there are many groups who try to help the people living there. Such as Lisa Wysocky of Colby's Army.

"They need housing, but to get there, they need their social security card, they need their ID, they need their birth certificate and there are barriers to getting those just because all of those offices are backed up," said Wysocky.

She is working with some of the estimated 85 people who live in the camp to get housing. It's located in a populated area and the city has put an emphasis on getting more people housed.