Forrest's top 5 movies to watch on Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Staying in on Halloween night?
Then check out these scary classics picked out by our own expert on all movies.
Forrest explains why these are his favorite in the player above.
Here are Forrest Sander's top 5 movies to watch on Halloween and where you can catch them:
-Halloween (1978)
(Amazon Prime, Crackle)
-Creepshow (1982)
(Amazon Prime)
-Fright Night (1985)
(Amazon Prime, Max, Hulu)
-The Lost Boys (1987)
(Amazon Prime)
-A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
(Amazon Prime, Max, Hulu)
What are your favorite Halloween movies?
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.
-Lelan Statom