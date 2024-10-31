Watch Now
Forrest's top 5 movies to watch on Halloween

Staying in this Halloween? Well, we've got a few movies for you!
In our newsroom, Forrest Sanders is the de facto expert of spooky season.
Forrest explains why these are his favorite in the player above.

Here are Forrest Sander's top 5 movies to watch on Halloween and where you can catch them:

-Halloween (1978)
(Amazon Prime, Crackle)

-Creepshow (1982)
(Amazon Prime)

-Fright Night (1985)
(Amazon Prime, Max, Hulu)

-The Lost Boys (1987)
(Amazon Prime)

-A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
(Amazon Prime, Max, Hulu)

What are your favorite Halloween movies?

