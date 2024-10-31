Forrest's top 5 movies to watch on Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Staying in on Halloween night?

Then check out these scary classics picked out by our own expert on all movies.

Forrest explains why these are his favorite in the player above.

Here are Forrest Sander's top 5 movies to watch on Halloween and where you can catch them:

-Halloween (1978)

(Amazon Prime, Crackle)

-Creepshow (1982)

(Amazon Prime)

-Fright Night (1985)

(Amazon Prime, Max, Hulu)

-The Lost Boys (1987)

(Amazon Prime)

-A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

(Amazon Prime, Max, Hulu)

What are your favorite Halloween movies?