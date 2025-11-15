Forsberg ignites late comeback as Predators snap skid in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (WTVF) — The Swedish people are known for being resilient in the face of long, dark winters when the sun barely shines. It was Leksand native Filip Forsberg who showed his resiliency Friday, scoring a late game-tying goal to spark a Predators rally past the Penguins for a 2-1 overtime win in their NHL Global Series opener at Avicii Arena.

The Predators had been shutout for more than 58 minutes by Pittsburgh and goaltender Arturs Silovs. Forsberg had had multiple chances back in his native country but was unable to crack through.

Then with just 1:10 remaining and Nashville trailing 1-0, Forsberg gathered a loose puck off a faceoff in Pittsburgh’s end and then flipped a backhand shot over Silovs’ shoulder for a game-tying goal that electrified the heavily Swedish crowd and energized a Preds team needing a spark.

“There was a lot of excitement, obviously,” Forsberg said. “Couldn’t be happier that we were able to pull that one through and get a win. That was awesome.”

Forsberg had another chance at a goal that would’ve ended the game in overtime but couldn’t bury the shot.

“I guess that overtime breakaway, that would’ve been too much,” Forsberg joked.

Instead, it was teammate Steven Stamkos that took an outlet pass from Brady Skjei and slapped a wrister by Silovs for the game-winning goal. The victory snapped the Predators’ five-game losing streak and sparked a wild celebration on the ice.

“Obviously, Fil (had) a huge goal and then to get one in overtime was big,” Stamkos said. “I thought that was the first time in awhile that we stuck with it and we got rewarded.”

It was just one win, but for a Predators team that has struggled through a brutal early season grind without injured captain Roman Josi it was a moment they hope they will be able to look back on as a turning point.

A resilient win against a good opponent on the stage of the NHL Global Series, and a chance to turn it into a springboard for game two against the Penguins Sunday (8 a.m CT) and beyond.

“The last few days our group had a lot of time together, enjoyed each other and reenergized a little bit,” Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought out last two games were a little bit leaky, so we kind of got back to our identity tonight.”

The Predators held an open practice Saturday at Avicii Arena, allowing hockey fans not fortunate enough to attend one of the two games to see NHL players up close and personal.

In attendance were 65 youth players from Leksand that Forsberg bussed down for the day along with their parents. It was also announced ahead of Friday’s game that Forsberg, in conjunction with the NHLPA, would be supplying 20 full sets of hockey pads and 120 street hockey kits for Leksand.

The opportunity to give back to his hometown while playing for the Predators back in Sweden has been the cherry on top for a special week for Forsberg.

“Obviously, there was a few of (the kids) on the ice, too, with us in lineup (Friday), which was awesome,” Forsberg said. “It’s going to be cool to have them all at practice and do a little meet and greet and stuff after. This trip has been great and we still got a lot of fun left.”

Forsberg and Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby also spent time in a recording studio with Swedish musical group Bolaget, even providing backup vocals on a yet unreleased track.

But it will be back to business Sunday as the Predators look for the two-game sweep of the Penguins to wrap up the NHL Global Series, before flying back to Nashville late Sunday night.