FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — Fort Campbell Emergency Services responded to an alleged bomb threat on Friday.

According to officials, the threat took place at Gate 10. Emergency Services responded immediately, safely evacuated affected Soldiers and Family members, and cordoned the area.

The vehicle was cleared and no explosives were found.

The driver of the vehicle was detained and transported for evaluation to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.

“Thankfully there was no threat to Fort Campbell and our local community,” Col. James Snowden, U.S. Army Fort Campbell Garrison Commander. “Our emergency responders responded quickly to the incident, ensuring the safety and security of our community.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.