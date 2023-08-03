Watch Now
News

Actions

Fort Campbell soldier sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, causing harm to unborn child

BLUE SLATE (2).jpg
WTVF
BLUE SLATE (2).jpg
Posted at 12:53 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 13:53:32-04

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — A Fort Campbell soldier has been convicted and sentenced for the murder of his wife and causing harm to their unborn child.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph A. Santiago was charged in September 2021, in connection to the death of his pregnant wife Meghan Santiago, who was rushed from Fort Campbell to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died from blunt force trauma.

Joseph was charged with murder, assault, and bodily injury to their unborn child.

On August 1, he was subsequently sentenced to life in prison, with potential for parole. He was also dishonorably discharged.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School