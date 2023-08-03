Fort Campbell soldier sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, causing harm to unborn child

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — A Fort Campbell soldier has been convicted and sentenced for the murder of his wife and causing harm to their unborn child.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph A. Santiago was charged in September 2021, in connection to the death of his pregnant wife Meghan Santiago, who was rushed from Fort Campbell to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died from blunt force trauma.

Joseph was charged with murder, assault, and bodily injury to their unborn child.

On August 1, he was subsequently sentenced to life in prison, with potential for parole. He was also dishonorably discharged.