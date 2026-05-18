Fort Campbell veterans receive Purple Hearts more than two decades after Operation Iraqi Freedom attack

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — Six Army veterans received Purple Hearts at Fort Campbell during the 101st Airborne Division's annual Week of the Eagles celebration, decades after insider attacks during Operation Iraqi Freedom left them without the recognition they deserved.

Retired Col. Andras Marton, retired Lt. Col. Ken Romaine, retired Col. Townley Hedrick, and retired Lt. Col. Shawn Phillips were among the survivors of the March 23, 2003, attack carried out by Army Sgt. Hasan Akbar, a member of the 101st Airborne Division. Akbar threw four hand grenades into three tents and shot soldiers as they fled. Army Capt. Christopher Siefert and Air Force Maj. Gregory Stone were killed. Akbar was convicted and sentenced to death for the attack. He is currently on death row awaiting his execution date.

Because Akbar was a fellow soldier rather than a foreign enemy, the victims of the 2003 attack were not initially awarded Purple Hearts. "General nature of the Purple Heart award had to do with being attacked by the enemy, and obviously this was an insider attack. So, it didn't quite fit the definition," Marton said.

Romaine said the original decision carried a deeper sting. "The fact that it was initially not designated as a Purple Heart event meant to me that they did not consider Sgt. Akbar as an enemy of the unit of the Army of the United States," Romaine said.

The ceremony at Fort Campbell brought that chapter to a close. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth flew in for the occasion. "Long overdue, actions taken, merit shown. In some cases, years and decades ago that should have been recognized and celebrated," Hegseth said.

Maj. Gen. David Gardner, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division, framed the moment plainly. "But most importantly, today is about getting things right," Gardner said.

For Marton, who has undergone multiple surgeries and said he has not been able to walk without pain since the attack, the recognition was deeply emotional. "It's really an honor to get this award. It means so much to the group of us," Marton said, fighting back tears.

He also acknowledged the weight of receiving an honor that not everyone who survived that night lived to see. "There's some survivors guilt because two of the recipients are not here today," Marton said.

Romaine said the Purple Heart represents something he and the other survivors always believed they deserved. "It is a validation of what we believed all along," Romaine said.

Despite the physical toll the attack has taken, Marton said the ceremony was worth every moment. "Pain or no pain, it's just an honor to be a part of this ceremony," Marton said.

Additionally, Retired Maj. David Santos and retired First Lt. Gian Amorsolo were also honored with Purple Hearts for a separate insider attack during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@newschannel5.com.