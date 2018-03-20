Foul Play Suspected In Case Of Missing Nashville Woman

Light Snow
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Foul play has been suspected in the case of a missing woman whose ex-boyfriend was killed in an officer-involved shooting days after she went missing.
According to family members, no one has seen or heard from 46-year-old Letitia Lane for a week and a half. The last time anyone got in contact with her left family members with chills.
A friend called Lane, but heard only a woman's voice crying on the other end, then the phone went dead.
Even though Metro Nashville Police officials said foul play was suspected, her mother said she's holding out hope.
"We have strong faith, and until we get the word that she's not alive. We just want her body so we can know how to move forward," said Wilma Taylor.
James Vaughn, 49, was the last person she was seen alive with, but Vaughn died in a police stand off in Clarksville on Friday.
Vaughn was convicted of murder back in 1996 after a man died in a hail of gun fire outside of a Gallatin restaurant.
Family members said they're putting their trust in God that Lane will be found alive. They have hired a private investigator, and law enforcement is working to locate Vaughn's vehicles.
Vaughn owned a purple 2005 Honda VT1300 motorcycle with a 575ZA8 Tennessee license plate. He also owned a 2014 Chevy Silverado with a Tennessee license plate reading T84-02L.
Call police if you have any information on where Lane may be located.