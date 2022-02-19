Founder of Nashville Food Project passes away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Food Project helps feed thousands of people each week, and it also helps support community gardens through its work in Nashville.

This week, the group's founder, Tallu Schuyler Quinn, passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

"We are holding together," said Teri Sloan with the Nashville Food Project. "It's definitely a hard day for the Nashville Food Project family."

"She saw the power of community to really change everything."

Teri says it was under Quinn's leadership that the Nashville Food Project has been able to provide up to six thousand meals a week to the hungry in Nashville, fueled by what Teri says was Tallu's fierce hope.

"Everyone who knew her, interacted with her, was impacted by that fierce hope that she brought so much," Sloan said.

How do you measure the change that that kind of hope has created over the years? In meals served? In Lives Impacted?

"It's through small acts of cooking and sharing a meal that we can see such transformational change happen all around us," Sloan said.

It's a change they say they'll keep working toward, with the fiercest hope.

"We will continue to do this work and to continue to work toward the incredible vision that Tallu had for this organization and this city, so that does bring me hope," Sloan said.