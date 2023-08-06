Watch Now
Founder of Room In The Inn, Nashville native Charles Strobel has died at 80

Courtesy: Room in the Inn
Posted at 5:53 PM, Aug 06, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville native, longtime Catholic priest and founder of Room In The Inn Charles Strobel has died at the age of 80.

On Sunday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper joined in the mourning of Strobel, stating in part that his "lifelong advocacy for the poor and homeless was a shining example to all of us of how to lift up those less fortunate than us."

Strobel developed the Room in The Inn in the mid-80s, when he first brougt those seeking sanctuary into his parish. Over the next few years they;d work to commit to sheltering people experiencing homelessness.

Now there are nearly 200 congregations who shelter almost 1500 people from November 1 through March 31 every year.

