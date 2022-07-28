Four arrested at Planned Parenthood in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four were arrested at Planned Parenthood's Nashville location on Thursday, according to police.

The four didn't comply with multiple warnings to leave the property at 412 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd. Three were physically arrested, while one was given a citation because of having an infant child in her arms.

Rickey N. Williams and Bevelyn Williams from Ooltewah were part of the group, along with Edmee Chavannes, of Collegedale, and Brea Crum, of Nashville. Police didn't identify their charges.

This would make the second known act of criminal behavior in Nashville related to the Roe v. Wade ruling. MNPD detectives and the FBI are looking into what happened at the Hope Clinic for Women on Hayes Street in Midtown. The FBI released suspect photos from the pro-life pregnancy center vandalism incident this week.

Gov. Bill Lee — who is on the advisory board and one of the founders of the clinic in Midtown — said he considered the actions terrorism. In contrast, Lee didn't issue a statement when a Knoxville Planned Parenthood clinic endured arson.

Today, anti-abortion extremists tried to invade Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi’s health center in Nashville, in an attempt to interfere with our patients' ability to access health care and intimidate our staff," said Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood Tennessee. "The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority and I am incredibly thankful for the swift action of our patient escorts, team members, security officers, and the Metro Nashville Police Department which prevented these terrorists from entering the building and ensured the safety of everyone in and around our health center."

Planned Parenthood no longer provides abortion care in Tennessee, given the six-week abortion ban and trigger law to soon go into effect Aug. 25. Instead, Planned Parenthood is providing birth control, HIV services, men's health care, morning after pill contraception, pregnancy testing and services, STD treatment and testing, transgender hormone therapy and women's health care.

"Today’s extremist activity makes clear that this is not about abortion," Coffield said. "This is about hate, intimidation, and control — full stop. We put these and other extremists on notice: Your attempted acts of terrorism are unacceptable and a waste of time because you will never break our resolve to provide the compassionate healthcare that our patients need and deserve."