Four bodies found during welfare check in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead inside a home in the Waverly area Friday morning.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said deputies were conducting a welfare check at a home on East Little Richland Road when they discovered the bodies of two adults and two young children.

The scene remains active as investigators work to determine what happened. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators are expected to remain on scene for an undetermined amount of time.

Davis said there is no threat to the public.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to congestion while the investigation continues.

No additional details have been released, and what led to the deaths remains under investigation.