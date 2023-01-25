Four former La Vergne police officers now at risk of losing POST certification following investigation

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four out of five La Vergne Police Officers who were fired following an investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct while on duty are now at risk of losing their certification.

POST certification is required for all officers in the state of Tennessee, and it develops and enforces police standards.

The four officers at risk of losing their certification are former officers Maegan Hall, Juan Lugo-Perez, Ty McGowan, and Lewis Powell.

The La Vergne Police department confirmed they were to be reviewed for de-certification because they allegedly lied during the investigation.

A fifth officer who was fired, Detective Seneca Shields, is not at risk of losing his certification because the city says he didn't lie during the investigation like the others.

If their POST certification is taken away, they can no longer work in the state.