Four Hillwood High School students arrested for break-in, drug possession

Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 12, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four Hillwood High School students were arrested on Monday, April 11.

Officers arrested the students after they were caught breaking into a concession stand near the football field at Bellevue Middle School.

All four students were taken to a juvenile detention center.

One of the 16-year-old students had a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. He was charged with criminal trespassing, drug paraphernalia, being a juvenile in possession of a firearm, and loitering during school hours.

Two of the other students are facing drug possession charges for marijuana. The drugs were found on the students during their arrest.

