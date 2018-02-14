Four Men Wanted In King's Firearms Break-In
Video Shows Suspects In Smash-And-Grab
NASHVILLE, Tn. - Investigators in Maury County hope new surveillance video will help them track down four people wanted in a smash-and-grab style burglary at a firearms shop in Columbia.
Columbia police officers said the break-in happened at 2:15a.m. Tuesday at King's Firearms on N. Garden Street.
Surveillance video shows four men smashing the front door of the business, running inside, and smashing display cases. The video shows them stuffing merchandise into bags. The police department said "several handguns" were taken.
The men had their faces covered, and were wearing black hoodies and gloves at the time of the burglary.
Investigators ask anyone who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the break-in to call in any tips that could lead to arrests.
You can leave anonymous tips with Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.