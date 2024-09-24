Four Middle Tennessee schools score 2024 National Blue Ribbon for academic excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Congratulations to four outstanding schools that can now call themselves a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School.

Jordan Elementary School in Brentwood, Spanish Immersion at Barksdale in Clarksville, Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville, and Early College High School in Nashville are the Middle Tennessee schools that scored the prestigious award. Glenwood Elementary School in Oak Ridge and Miller Perry Elementary School in Kingsport were selected, too.

We are lucky to have high-performing schools as options for our kids.

The schools selected for the prestigious honor were chosen because of their performances on state assessments or national standardized testing. Their students and staff truly go above and beyond. For context, there are 1,700 public schools in the state of Tennessee.

As the name suggests, students at Early College High School are getting a high school diploma and an associate degree in four years.

Brian Stewart is a math teacher at the Metro Nashville School on the Nashville State Community College campus.

"The idea is if you start early you gain and prosper early, and what we want to do is plant those seeds early on in academics to prepare them for life," Brian Stewart said. "When you think about it, when you get to the high school you've got four years to prepare for a lifetime and this is a grand opportunity where you can prepare for all of it."

17-year-old Sayra Vazquez-Reyes, a senior at Early College High Schools who is studying to be a financial advisor, feels fortunate to be receiving a top-notch education.

"Our teachers work very hard to get us prepared and have us ready for life, so knowing my school won an award like that — I mean I expected it, but nationally I wouldn't have seen that coming," Sayra Vazquez-Reyes said.

The U.S. Department of Education today recognized 356 schools as the 2024 cohort of the National Blue Ribbon Schools.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Jordan Elementary School in Williamson County only opened seven years ago.

"We set a goal to be named a National Blue Ribbon School in our first eligible year. It is exciting to see our efforts being recognized on a national level," said Principal Chad Walker.

Spanish Immersion Elementary School at Barksdale is the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Systems' second school in two years to be awarded.

"Having two of our schools of choice awarded with this distinction demonstrates the strength of our options," said Director of Schools Jean Luna-Vedder. "We will continue strengthening academics at all schools in CMCSS, expanding our schools and programs of choice, and supporting additional schools as they achieve National Blue Ribbon School awards in the future."

The National Blue Ribbon Award can only be won once every six years. This Merrol Hyde's third consecutive win, having previously earned the title in 2012 and 2018.

"It’s never been about the awards; it’s about ensuring our students are prepared to thrive academically and personally. We are deeply grateful for this recognition, but the real reward is seeing our students succeed both in the classroom and beyond," said Principal Darren Frank.

The U.S. Department of Education recognized 356 schools. An awards ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C. in November.