Four months after a Nashville neighborhood was promised speed bumps, they're still nowhere in sight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an idea that puts neighbors directly in charge of how to spend some of the city's money. Nashville Mayor John Cooper's office calls it participatory budgeting.

After trying out the idea in the Bordeaux and North Nashville areas over the last couple years, Cooper is expanding it throughout the city this year.

Right now, the city is asking folks across Nashville for the next round of ideas and projects to fund.

But NewsChannel 5 found some of those projects from previous rounds aren't happening as quickly as neighbors would like.

Four months ago, at a press conference in Bordeaux, Mayor Cooper announced neighbors on Haynes Park Drive would be getting new speed cushions — a type of speed bump with gaps between them — to slow down traffic.

"11 sets of speed cushions, to increase road safety!" Cooper said while neighbors in the audience cheered in January.

Those speed cushions still haven't arrived, leaving cars still speeding through and neighbors still asking questions.

"What's the holdup?" asked Erma Harris, who lives on Haynes Park Drive. "Are we still going to get them? Because they got another budget, and I want to make sure we're still going to get ours."

Harris says she and others had expected the speed cushions would be installed relatively quickly after the Mayor's announcement.

"Yeah, like ASAP," Harris said. "You know, we are going to get them, we paid for them, they're on their way — that's what I thought."

NDOT told NewsChannel 5 this afternoon that neighbors on that road will have to wait through the summer for the new speed cushions, with an NDOT spokesperson saying:

The deployment for Haynes Park is planned to start in September. Materials have been ordered and the design has been completed. NDOT is planning a virtual meeting with the neighborhood in August prior to the installation. The Participatory Budgeting deployments are currently using the same contractor delivery method as our other traffic calming projects. There are currently 44 other traffic calming projects that are in the construction stage across the city.