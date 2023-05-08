Four people arrested after a fight at a Franklin County softball tournament

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four people were arrested after a fight at a softball field in Winchester.

Winchester Police Department reports that on Saturday, May 6 around 8:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Winchester City Park.

An adult co-ed softball tournament was taking place at the park when officers arrived. Someone reported a threat of a firearm during an argument.

Investigations show that no gun was ever brandished or found and that the incident began after a bad call at the third base during the tournament.

Officers arrested the caller who reported the threat for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Another person was arrested on an active warrant out of Maury County.

Police arrested two other individuals during a fight that happened while police were present at the field.