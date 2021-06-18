Four sought in deadly shooting outside Demonbreun Street bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have asked the public’s help in identifying four people in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Nashville bar from earlier this year.

Police said 26-year-old Christopher Hill was killed on April 17 after a shooting in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street.

According to police, the suspected gunman, a second man and two women left the Vibes Bar & Lounge shortly after 2 a.m. After the two women got into a late model black Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, Hill and one of the men began arguing.

Police said the second man – who was armed with a handgun – intervened. As Hill was backing away, police said the gunman opened fire, striking Hill and Hill’s friend.

All four people left in the Ford Raptor. Police also shared surveillance video of the vehicle:

Hill was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he died. The second victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his hip.

Police said the suspected gunman is 5’8” tall, with an average build. He was wearing shorts and a dark ball cap. Police said the man who argued with Hill is approximately six feet tall with a thin build.

MNPD Metro police shared this surveillance photo of the suspected gunman. Investigators want to identify three other people in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.