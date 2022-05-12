Four suspects arrested after multi-county chase, carjacking

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four suspects have been taken into custody after a chase spanning I-24 from Nashville to Clarksville.

Clarksville Police say the initial vehicle the suspects were in crashed just off Exit 8.

The suspects then carjacked a vehicle and continued along several roads in Clarksville before ending at Exit 8 near where the car was first taken.

All four suspects were taken into custody and no one involved was injured.

Tennessee Highway Patrol, Clarksville PD and Metro Nashville Police were all involved in the pursuit.