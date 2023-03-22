Four tornado sirens 'inoperable' in Nashville ahead of potential storms Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four tornado sirens are currently labeled "inoperable" in Nashville ahead of a storm system moving into the area Friday.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said the sirens are out at:

0 Conference Dr.

927 N 6th St.

1000 Sevier St.

McCrory Lane / Newsome Station Road

Repairs are in the works, but may not take place in time prior to storms Friday, officials said. Tornado sirens like these are meant to only be heard outside and not designed to be heard indoors. This is the second outage of some of the tornado sirens this year ahead of a storm. In total, the city has 113 sirens and covers 500 square miles.

Since gaining the sirens in 2002, Nashville has had siren upgrades throughout the years, most recently in 2020 to make the system polygonal. Sirens go off based on the information from the National Weather Service-Nashville.

The best way to get direct weather alerts is through a NOAA weather radio, which are alerts transmitted via NWS. Cell phone carriers who manage the Emergency Alert System are dependent on those companies alone. Tennessee Emergency Management nor NWS have any control over those alerts that pop up on phones.

NewsChannel 5 also has its Storm Shield weather app. Storm Shield App provides storm-based alerts for tornado, flood, thunderstorm, winter storms and other life-threatening weather events via voice and push notifications. It is free in the app store.

In addition to severe weather alerts, users of the app can view NOAA severe weather alerts on the map to see where dangerous weather is happening.