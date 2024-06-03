Four years after tornado destruction, West Wilson Middle School celebrates new building

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The West Wilson Middle School is celebrating its new building!

The school welcomed back students to see the new space Sunday, before the school year starts in August.

Storms in March of 2020 wiped out the entire school in Mt. Juliet, save for one wing. It left a ruin in its wake, and students without a place to learn. The school had to borrow space from nearby Mt. Juliet Middle and High schools.

Four years later, teachers, staff and students alike are celebrating a new chapter.

"After every really difficult situation we had to deal with, we just keep coming back," said Christy Hughes, a middle school staff member.

She's part of a group of teachers that call themselves the "Cockroach Crew" — and for good reason.

"When a lot of people would leave, when a lot of people would say this is too much, I can't handle this, there's a group of us that was like, well, we'll handle it then!" she laughed.

Through storms and COVID, handle it they did. It's why Sunday, they celebrated all their hard work.

"We've really not been able to come together with our 6th and 7th and 8th grades being in separate schools the way we've wanted to for the last 4 years," explained Principal Josh Johnston.

"So I think we're going to celebrate on August 2nd, 2024," he continued, hinting at a big pep rally.

Come the new school year, the students won't be Wildcats anymore. They'll be Warriors.

"I'm really excited for 7th grade because we'll finally be in here," said 12-year-old Caroline Freeman. "I have no words. That's all I can say. I'm just really excited!"

In addition to the new gym, theater, and classrooms, they also built a storm shelter inside the school, Johnston adds.