NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Davidson County has confirmed a total of four cases of monkeypox as of July 14.

According to the Metro Public Health Department, none of the cases in the county have been hospitalized. Davidson County reported its first case of the disease on July 7.

The symptoms for monkeypox are similar to smallpox, but milder, according to the CDC. monkeypox is also rarely fatal.

The CDC says the virus can spread from person-to-person through:

direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact

touching items like clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

They report that while the infection may begin with other symptoms before the development of a rash, many of the cases reported this year have been mild or shown no symptoms other than a rash. That's why the CDC says people should be on the lookout for any new rashes that have sores, bumps or fluid filled bumps.

If you have any of these symptoms you're encouraged to contact your primary care provider.