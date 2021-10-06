Fourth grader reportedly brings gun to school, police say

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department reported it took possession of a nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol recovered Wednesday morning from an elementary school.

Police said the gun belonged to a 9-year-old fourth grader at Alex Green Elementary School.

Several students told the assistant principal that a gun was in the student’s backpack, according to a police department media release. The assistant principal went to the student’s locker, searched the backpack, and found the gun which had 18 rounds in the magazine but none in the chamber, police said.

Police said investigators concluded the student brought the pistol from home. After consultation with juvenile court staff, the student was released to the custody of his guardians.

Juvenile court will be following up with the family.